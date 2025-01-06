Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Demi Moore’s daughter, Tallulah, has responded to a viral video of her mother “snubbing” Kylie Jenner during the 2025 Golden Globes.

Willis took to her Instagram Story on Monday to respond to a viral video from the Golden Globes’s TikTok account, in which Moore was seen hugging Elle Fanning at her table. During the pair’s interaction, Kylie Jenner – who is dating Fanning’s A Complete Unknown co-star, Timothée Chalamet – also said congratulations to Moore, who had just won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in The Substance.

Moore seemingly responded by looking at Jenner for a brief moment, before turning her head away and continuing her conversation with Fanning. Once the video went viral on social media, fans were quick to accuse Moore of “ignoring” the reality star,

Willis, however, is now setting the record straight, as she hit back at a post on X by TooFab, which questioned if Moore “snubbed” Jenner in the viral video.

“Hi @everyone but really, press, NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD,” Willis, who is the youngest child of former couple Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, wrote on Instagram. “We spent New Year’s with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do, this angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers.”

She further clarified that there wasn’t any drama between her mother and The Kardashians star, adding: “There was no snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her, she would have fully given her the time and space.”

Demi Moore’s daughter says there was ‘no snub’ in viral video of her mom and Kylie Jenner at Golden Globes ( Golden Globes / TikTok )

“Literally, just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!” Willis concluded.

Following the ceremony, Willis also shared a sweet video of her family — including her older sisters, Rumer, 36, and Scout, 30 — reacting to Moore winning the award. On their Instagram accounts, Scout and her sisters posted the joint video from inside their home, where they all gathered to watch the Golden Globes. The footage showed them in a living room looking intensely at the TV.

The three women quickly stood up and raised their arms in excitement when their mother won the award. Rumer was also cheering as she held her one-year-old daughter, Louetta.

“SHE DID IT,” Scout wrote in the caption, alongside multiple crying face emojis.

Meanwhile, Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, also shared a sweet tribute to the actor on her Instagram Story. “We are screaming over here!!!” Emma wrote, while sharing a video Moore posted at the Golden Globes. “Congratulations @demimoore!!!!”

After winning her award for her body horror film, Moore delivered a rousing speech, revealing that she almost quit acting a few years ago due to a lack of roles.

“I’ve been doing this a long time – like over 45 years – and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor,” she told the crowd, before opening up about the fact she considered quitting the industry before being cast in The Substance.

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress and, at that time, I made that mean this wasn’t something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that,” she added.

The Songbird star said this thought “corroded” her to the extent that she “thought a couple of years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, that I had done what I was supposed to do”.

The actor said she was “at a low point” when the script for The Substance, written by Coralie Fargeat, found its way to her. “The universe told me, ‘You are not done,’” Moore said.

In the other film categories, The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere, took home some of the biggest awards, including Adrien Brody’s victory for Best Actor in a Drama. Emilia Pérez, too, took home four awards, including a surprise win in the Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy category. Meanwhile, FX’s Japan-set period drama Shogun came out on top, winning all four awards it was nominated for.