A Marvel Comics writer has waded into the debate over whether Superior Iron Man will be in Doctor Strange 2.

Tom Taylor, who co-created the character, responded to the theory after the character’s name began trending when the new film’s trailer was released during the Super Bowl.

At one moment in the trailer, a character is shown to be covered in what appears to be a glowing orange and red energy.

Due to the character’s armour underneath that energy, not to mention the seeming outline of a goatee, many believe this character will be revealed as Superior Iron Man (possibly played by an extremely famous actor).

The character, who is a much darker version of the one played by Robert Downey Jr, was created by Taylor and Yildiray Cinar in 2015.

As the debate rages on over the character’s identity, Taylor wrote on Twitter: “Hey, Superior Iron Man is trending. I have no inside information but when @ycinar and I created Tony’s Endo-Sym armor, it was designed to glow red/orange when he was angry.”

He added: “Regardless, would love to see our Endo-Sym armour on screen one day.”

Fans are now convinced they’ve correctly worked out the character’s identity – although there’s a contingent who believe it is actually Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.

Benedict Cumberbatch will star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez and Rachel McAdams.

Is this Superior Iron Man in ‘Doctor Strange 2’? (Marvel Studios)

The film, directed by Sam Raimi, will also mark the introduction of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – a development that was met with extreme excitement following the trailer’s debut.

It will be released on 6 May.