Jennifer Lawrence recently revealed she was in “absolute misery” while filming Don’t Look Up alongside actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 31-year-old actor recalled a specific day on set when DiCaprio and Chalamet “drove me crazy”.

Describing the day in question, Lawrence said: “Timothée was just excited to be like out of the house [after lockdown]. I think it was, like, his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, ‘You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah.’”

She continued: “I just remember being in absolute misery that day. It was hell.”

However, Lawrence admitted that it was “cool” to work with her fellow Don’t Look Up actors, including Chalamet, DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, and Tyler Perry.

Adam McKay’s black comedy marks Lawrence’s return to films after a two-year hiatus. The actor is currently expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

Jennifer Lawrence in conversation with late night talk show host Stephen Colbert

Appearing on an episode of the Happy Sad Confused Podcast earlier this year, McKay described Don’t Look Up as “a disaster movie in which people don’t necessarily believe that the disaster is coming.”

In the film, Lawrence and DiCaprio star as mid-level astronomers who try to warn the American president (played by Streep) about a “killer asteroid” on a collision course towards Earth.

McKay also said the film is about these two characters “navigating our world” and “navigating the equivalent of their Twitter”.

Earlier this year, Lawrence revealed that she received a lower salary for Don’t Look Up than her co-star DiCaprio, despite being a top billing actor.

At the time, it was reported that The Revenant star was paid $30m (£22.4m) while Lawrence earned $25m (£18.7m). This meant Lawrence made 83 cents to DiCaprio’s dollar.

Commenting on the pay gap, Lawrence told Vanity Fair: “Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do. I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal.

Don’t Look Up will be released in UK cinemas on 10 December, before arriving on Netflix on 24 December.