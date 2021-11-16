Netflix has unveiled the full-length trailer for its star-studded comedy Don’t Look Up, which will be Jennifer Lawrence’s first film since 2019.

The newly released trailer comes two months after the streaming giant released a short teaser clip in September.

In it, fans got a closer look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Lawrence as two mid-level astronomers who discover that a comet – described as a “planet killer” – is on a collision course with earth.

After failing to convince the US president (played by Meryl Streep) of the seriousness of the situation, they leak the information to an equally disbelieving public.

“You guys discovered a comet?” asks Ariana Grande’s character in the clip. “I have a tattoo of a shooting star on my back.”

Buzz around Adam McKay’s forthcoming release has been growing since it was announced in October last year.

Lawrence and DiCaprio lead an impressive cast, which includes Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry and Mark Rylance.

Kid Cudi is also set to appear in the Netflix film.

McKay has described Don’t Look Up as “a dark comedy”, telling the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this year that it is “a disaster movie in which people don’t necessarily believe that the disaster is coming”.

He added: “It’s two mid-level, very sincere astronomers who make the discovery of a lifetime, which is a killer asteroid headed toward Earth. They have to warn everyone and have to go on a media tour.

“It’s them navigating our world. It’s them navigating their equivalent of Twitter. It’s them navigating the political landscape. It’s them navigating talk shows and how they’re perceived.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Don’t Look Up' (Netflix)

In February, production on the film made headlines after Lawrence sustained minor injuries when a glass explosion went wrong on set.

Don’t Look Up will be released in UK cinemas on 10 December, before arriving on Netflix on 24 December.