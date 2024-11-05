Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler’s daughters caught watching parents’ film together

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Drew Barrymore has revealed that she once caught her daughter and Adam Sandler’s daughter watching one of their parents’ hit comedy films together.

Barrymore and Sandler have a rich history of starring in movies together, first featuring alongside each other in the cult classic The Wedding Singer in 1998. Their most recent film together was Blended in 2014.

The biggest film that the duo both starred in was the 2004 romantic comedy 50 First Dates, which sees Barrymore play an amnesiac, who forgets about her life every time she goes to sleep. Her partner, played by Sandler, then has to remind her of their relationship every single day.

The rom-com was a big success, earning more than $198m (£152m) at the global box office, even though the film could have had a more depressing ending.

Speaking on Monday’s (4 November) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor revealed that she once caught her and Sandler’s daughters watching the film together.

“My daughter and Adam’s daughter were watching it at my house the other night and I was like, ‘Why are you guys watching this? Don’t you get enough of me and your dad?’” Barrymore asked.

“And they were just so happy and I was like, ‘Oh, but this is so sweet and wonderful,’” quipped the 49-year-old.

Barrymore shared the anecdote with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, after the latter admitted to only recently watching 50 First Dates for the first time.

When Osment asked Barrymore if it was “comforting” to see her child take an interest in her work, the Charlie’s Angel actor said: “It is! Because your kids will — a lot of the time — reject so many things about you that when you see them embracing something, you’re like, ‘Oh, how fantastic!’”

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in ‘50 First Dates' ( Columbia Pictures )

Sandler, meanwhile, is enjoying a career renaissance, thanks to an electrifying performance in the 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems.

In 2020, the Hollywood star also signed a first-look deal with Netflix, worth a reported $275m (£209m), that has led to acclaimed credits including Hustle and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which broke a Rotten Tomatoes for the actor.

Only now is the streaming service producing a sequel to an old Sandler movie, with the actor set to reprise his role of Happy Gilmore in time for the film’s 30th anniversary.

On 9 September, Netflix confirmed that Kyle Newachek, who directed Sandler in Murder Mystery, will oversee the film that’s been written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy. Dennis Dugan directed the original.

“Happy Gilmore 2 is officially in production,” Netflix’s official social media accounts shared, showing a first glimpse of Sandler’s costume from the film. Sandler himself shared the post on Instagram, writing: “It ain’t over. The way I see it… we’ve only just begun.”