Drew Barrymore cries watching The Wedding Singer as she sends message to Adam Sandler

Actress Drew Barrymore cries as she watches her 1998 smash-hit film The Wedding Singer.

The daytime TV host posted an Instagram video of herself watching the romantic comedy while at home on Wednesday (10 January).

The actress also gave a special shoutout to her co-star Adam Sandler.

“We made such a good movie,” she said. “I love you so much. Happy New Year!”

The 48-year-old then revealed her plans for the day had been altered because she couldn’t take her eyes off of the film.