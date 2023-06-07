Steven Spielberg says Drew Barrymore made him feel ‘helpless’ while filming ET

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steven Spielberg has explained why Drew Barrymore made him feel “helpless” while filming ET the Extra-Terrestrial.

Former child star Barrymore was seven when she starred in the director’s 1982 family film alongside Henry Thomas and Dee Wallace.

Speaking in a new interview, Barrymore said that Spielberg was “the only person in my life to this day that ever was a parental figure”.

As a youngster, Barrymore, whose parents were actors John Drew Barrymore and Ildikó Jaid Makó, would ask the filmmaker if he would be her dad. Spielberg, who was 36 at the time, said “no”, but he did agree to being her godfather.

In the interview, the actor described her father as an “abusive drunk”, and said her first memory was when he “stormed in and tossed her into a wall” when she was three.

Speaking about his closeness with Barrymore, Spielberg commented to Vulture: “She was staying up way past her bedtime, going to places she should have only been hearing about, and living a life at a very tender age that I think robbed her of her childhood.

“Yet I felt very helpless because I wasn’t her dad. I could only kind of be a consigliere to her.”

Barrymore described her troubled childhood at length in the book Little Girl Lost. As a young girl, she would often go to nightclub Studio 54. She said she first tried coke when she was 12 years old, and was placed in rehab a year later.

The Charlie’s Angels star also spent 18 months in an institution and went back to rehab when she was 14 after a suicide attempt.

She succesfully petitioned for emancipation from her parents aged 15.

Steven Spielberg and Drew Barrymore on the set of ‘ET’ in the early 1980s (Bruce Mc Broom/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Spielberg, who would take Barrymore on weekend trips to Disneyland as a child, said that he maintained the magic surrounding the ET puppet during the film’s shoot as she thought it was real.

“I didn’t want to burst the bubble,” Spielberg said, stating that Barrymore often wondered why there were a team of people surrounding the alien. The director told her: “ET is so special he has eight assistants; I am the director, I only have one.”

Barrymore, whose credits include The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Music & Lyrics, hosts her own talk show in the US.

Her Music & Lyrics co-star Hugh Grant recently mocked Barrymore’s “horrendous” singing voice while discussing the 2007 romantic comedy.

