Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Austin Butler gave fans quite a surprise with his new bald appearance in Dune: Part Two.

Ahead of its official trailer release on Wednesday (3 May), the sci-fi sequel’s Twitter account has shared debut footage from the film.

In the video, fans are introduced to newcomers Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) and Feyd-Rautha (Butler).

Pugh is shown wearing an intricate headdress, while the Elvis actor’s character Feyd-Rautha – the younger nephew of villainous Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) – is pictured completely bald and without eyebrows.

“JUMPSCARE,” one Twitter user responded to Butler’s new look.

A second shared a meme of a startled moviegoer, alongside the caption: “Me after opening the Pop Crave notification of Austin Butler’s character in Dune Part Two.”

“WHAT DID THEY DO TO HIM?” a third asked, with another joking: “Woke up to Prada Voldemort saying, ‘BOO’.”

A week ago, CinemaCon attendees were given an exclusive look at the Dune 2 footage. Afterwards, many described Butler’s look as “extremely menacing and almost monstrous”.

The 31-year-old joins additional newcomers Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Tim Blake Nelson. The returning original cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Brolin.

Speaking about his preparation for the role earlier this year, Butler said the gruelling process made him “throw up every time”.

Shortly after the “jaw-dropping” trailer was unveiled at the Las Vegas movie convention, Zendaya reassured fans about her screen time in the forthcoming film.

“She’s not just in dreams this time,” the actor said, hinting at previous complaints made by fans about her limited appearance in the first movie, despite the promotion leading heavily on her role.

“I only got a small time to find out who she was,” Zendaya continued. “These are still two young people who are trying to grow up, fall in love and leave, being a warrior for your people.”

Dune: Part Two lands in cinemas on 3 November.