Tom Holland has fuelled further speculation of a romance with Spider-Man co-star Zendaya.

The pair were photographed kissing earlier this year, but are yet to officially announce they are dating.

However, Holland shared the most telling piece of evidence yet following Zendaya’s latest film premiere.

The actor posted a photo of Zendaya on Instagram, writing: “Dune” accompanied by an emoji with heart eyes.

Zendaya shared a “shy” emoji in return, which has been liked more than 250,000 times. A number of fans asked in response to the post: “What is going on?!”

Speaking about Holland in a recent InStyle interview, Zendaya said: “There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate [about him]. In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure—you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well.”

She continued: “He’s a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat – I sound so British.”

Tom Holland wrote this after sharing a photo of Zendaya on his Instagram page (Instagram)

The pair will be next seen together in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be released in December.

Meanwhile, Zendaya appears in Dune, which will be released on 21 October.