Zendaya recently revealed that one of her favourite things about rumoured boyfriend Tom Holland is his commitment to playing Spider-Man.

In an interview with InStyle, the Euphoria actor said Holland really loves being Spider-Man, and has handled the responsibility that comes with the role of a superhero very well.

Zendaya explained: “It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man.”

The 25-year-old Emmy winner plays Peter Parker’s love interest MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. The latest instalment, Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to release later this month.

During the interview, Zendaya said that what she appreciates about Holland as an actor and “a chap”, is that Holland is a “perfectionist”.

“I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He’d do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, ‘I can do that better,’” the Dune star revealed. “I’d be like, ‘Dude, you got it.’ But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that.”

Zendaya also told InStyle that the Spider-Man actor is a “fun time” and that he’s “very charismatic”

She continued: “He can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat — I sound so British.”

Zendaya and Holland first sparked rumours they were dating around the release of their first film together Spider-Man: Homecoming, in 2017. Recently, Holland posted a photograph of his leading lady on Instagram, wishing her the “happiest of birthdays” on 1 September. The post read like a confirmation of their relationship status to fans, who have previously dubbed them a “perfect couple”.

When asked whether she remembered the viral paparazzi photograph of the pair that sparked a meme frenzy, Zendaya said she did.

Deconstructing their mildly annoyed expressions in the picture, the actor said the pair were filming Spider-Man in New York when the photograph was taken. She explained that they were sitting in a “vitamin store with glass everywhere” or a makeshift holding area that wasn’t “super private”.

“I’m assuming someone was looking through the window, trying to scare us or something. So that was my face.”