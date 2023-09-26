Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised fans on a celebrity homes tour for the second time in a month.

On Instagram on Monday (25 September), the actor and WWE star, 51, filmed himself pulling up alongside a tour bus in Los Angeles. Numerous companies drive tourists around Beverly Hills and other affluent areas in the city, visiting the homes of famous inhabitants.

“Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?” he asks the bus riders who immediately gasp and begin filming on their phones.

After some fist-bumping and interacting, Johnson asks: “Alright, I got to ask, did he take you to my house yet?”

“Not yet,” one of the tourists answers.

“Alright good, keep it that way,” the star responds prompting laughter from the group.

He captioned his post: “Hey I just wanna see the Rock [laughing crying face]. If you Hollywood visitors ever see a big ol’ pick up truck rolling up on your tour bus – don’t be afraid, it’s just the People’s Champ lookin’ for free tacos and having fun.

“Enjoy my hood and stay away from my house.”

He added: “This kinda stuff is always the best part of fame ~ lots of happy faces.”

The Jumanji star posted a similar video on his account just weeks ago. In a video posted on 5 September, Johnson pulled up alongside another tour bus and snapped selfies with fans.

“I’m like a big kid, I get so much joy outta these ‘holy s***’ moments and seeing my people’s faces,” he wrote in the caption that time.

Back in November 2021, the Red Notice star presented tourists with a set of gifts that included a free Netflix subscription, his self-branded energy drinks and Tequila, an Xbox console and TV, as well as $500 (£370) cash.

Throughout his career, Johnson has been known to use his celebrity status to inspire others and give back to those who have helped him along the way. Most recently, he launched a relief fund alongside Oprah Winfrey to aid local residents affected by the Lahaina wildfires that devastated large sections of Maui, Hawaii.

He also donated a “record” seven-figure amount to the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) amid the actors union’s strike. Last month, Johnson gifted UFC prospect Themba Gorimbo a house after learning that the Zimbabwean fighter had just $7 in his bank account.