Dwayne Johnson appeared to tear up as he told UFC prospect Themba Gorimbo he was gifting him a house in heartwarming footage.

The Rock made a trip down to Miami to visit Gorimbo, 32, after being moved by hearing stories about him sleeping on a sofa in his gym.

After his first UFC win back in May, Gorimbo - who moved to the US from Zimbabwe - revealed how he had just $7.49 (£5.90) in his bank account.

He then sold his fight gear from the bout and used the money to build a water pump back in his home village.

“Welcome home,” Johnson told Gorimbo, showing him around his new house.