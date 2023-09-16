The Rock comes face to face with John Cena in surprise WWE return

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson embraced John Cena after making a surprise return to WWE for the first time in four years on Friday, 15 September.

The former wrestler was talking to Pat McAfee when he was told to turn around and saw his former rival.

As the pair came face to face they engaged in a brief staredown before hugging.

“I see you trying to smile,” Johnson joked before Cena said: “Welcome home.”

The encounter came as The Rock made an impromptu appearance at Friday Night Smackdown.