Warren Beatty offered to send Eddie Redmayne money after falling for email scam

Eddie Redmayne has revealed that he once fell victim to an email hacking scam which sent all his contacts a request for money and Warren Beatty was the only one who reached out to help.

The Good Nurse actor, 42, recounted in an interview a story where he woke up after a big night in New York and listened to a voicemail from Beatty checking if he was okay and needed money.

“I was actually in New York at the time and I had a big night the night before,” he said on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“And I woke up in New York and I turned on my phone and I listened to this voicemail. And I turned to my wife, and I said, ‘I think Warren Beatty has just left me a voicemail checking if I’m okay and whether I need money.’”

“I was sort of hungover and trying to make sense of this thing,” he added.

Beatty, 87, had reached out after receiving what Redmayne described as a “very persuasive email saying that I was stuck and needed” money.

“To Warren’s incredible, generous credit, he was pretty much the only person who was kind enough to help to bail me out,” the Les Misérables star said.

“But like, to this day, that man has a great place in my heart.”

Actor Warren Beatty speaks onstage during American Film Institute’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on 8 June 2017 ( Getty )

The story first came to light in February, when Jamie Dornan mentioned it on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“Eddie got scammed on his email. We all got emails saying, like, ‘Guys, I’m up against it here. I need some cash,’” the Fifty Shades of Grey star recalled.

“Warren Beatty was like, ‘What can I do?’”

“It got sent to all of [Redmayne’s] contacts. I don’t think we were all on there together. I wasn’t like, ‘Yeah, Warren, you go, you go first, I’ll follow.’

“We all just got individual emails saying, ‘Guys, I really need you to wire me some cash.’

“Fair credit, Warren Beatty was like, ‘Whatever you need.’ What a legend.”

It was Dornan’s story that prompted Late Night host Seth Meyers to ask Redmayne, who confirmed it, adding that Dornan – who is Redmayne’s former roommate – also received the scam email for money, “which, by the way, he didn’t send.”