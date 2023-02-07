Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Elijah Wood has criticised AMC Theatres for its controversial new initiative, which will see ticket prices vary based on seat location and proximity to the screen.

The entertainment company recently announced its new program Sightline, claiming it as the “next evolution of value pricing at the movies”.

Moviegoers will now be offered three-tiered pricing, with front row and select ADA seats costing the least, standard seats (the most common seats) available at traditional prices, and premium seats, those with the best view of the screen, costing “slightly more” than the mid-tier.

“The movie theatre is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all and this new initiative @AMCTheatres would essentially penalise people for lower income and reward for higher income,” The Lord of the Rings star wrote on Twitter.

Wood is one of the highest-profile figures to join others in condemning AMC’s initiative, which many have labelled “classist”.

The Independent has contacted AMC Theatres for comment.

Sightline will reportedly kick off in select AMC Theatres in New York, Chicago and Kansas City on Friday (10 February), according to Variety.

This will later expand to all domestic locations by the end of the year.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movie,” AMC Theatres’ EVP and CMO Eliot Hamslisch said in a statement.

“While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritise their specific seat and others who prioritise value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

Sightline is the exhibitor’s latest ticket-pricing experiment. Last year, AMC Theatres hiked up prices for The Batman’s opening weekend, charging moviegoers an additional $1 to $2, compared to the prices of other movies playing at the time.