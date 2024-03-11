Emma Stone, Annette Bening and Lily Gladstone embrace at 2024 Oscars

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone, and Annette Bening were seen embracing at the 2024 Oscars.

The trio, who were all nominated for Best Actress, shared an emotional group hug during a commercial break at the 96th Academy Awards. At one point, they were reportedly joined by Margot Robbie, who many felt had been snubbed by the awards ceremony for her leading performance in last year’s summer blockbuster Barbie.

The other Best Actress nominees – including Anatomy of a Fall’s Sandra Hüller and Maestro’s Carey Mulligan – might have not been a part of the group hug, but they were at the ceremony.

Although Stone ultimately won the coveted award, there was no ill will between her and fellow nominee Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone. The pair reportedly developed a strong bond throughout the awards season.

The two actors were often pitted against each other in the race for Best Actress, but as Gladstone revealed in Vanity Fair’s 2024 Hollywood Issue, it turns out that the two of them became “fast friends” throughout the whole process. The actors even have matching friendship rings together that they dubbed their “Infinity Stones,” in a clever nod to their last names.

“Then she sent me a picture of her wearing the same one,” Gladstone revealed. “That’s our thing. We call each other Infinity Stones.” At the time, the actor jokingly added that the two of them were “talking” and planning on reaching out to Sharon Stone to join their “Infinity Stones” crew.

In another interview with the Washington Post, Gladstone elaborated on her friendship with the Poor Things actor. Amid all the success of Killers of the Flower Moon, she noted that Stone has been her “sister in all this,” often lending support or advice on how to deal with her rise in fame. “I’m getting all these sweet texts from her,” she said to the outlet. “Or we’re needing to vent about stuff. It’s a very sweet friendship.”

Gladstone made movie history as the first Native American woman ever to be nominated for Best Actress at the 2024 Oscars. Although she did not win the Oscar, she was in good company alongside fellow powerhouse performers Bening, Hüller, and Mulligan.

However, she did nab the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama at the 2024 Golden Globes, with her nomination and win being a historic first for the awards ceremony. She accepted her award in speech spoken entirely in the Blackfeet language, an Algonquin language spoken by the native American Blackfoot or Niitsitapi people.

You can find all of the highlights from the Oscars as they happened here, and the best dressed stars on the red carpet here.