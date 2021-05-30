Emma Stone has shut down rumours that she is appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While the next Spider-Man film will be Tom Holland’s third as the masked crusader, there has been much speculation that the film will see multiple timelines intersect and could even spell the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s iterations of Spider-Man.

Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in the 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, was asked about her own potential involvement in the film and denied the reports.

“I have heard those rumours. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not,” she told MTV News.

“I don’t know what you’re supposed to respond as an alumnus.”

Garfield has also denied claims of his own return to the franchise, saying that fans should “chill” as he “ain’t got a call”.

However, many fans are unconvinced, with a number of viral tweets from social media users suggesting that the actor is lying.

Garfield and Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock)

This was partially inspired by the news that Jamie Foxx will be reprising the role of Electro in No Way Home, having last played the villain opposite Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are routinely asked to keep secrets about their respective films from the press.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled for release in December 2021.