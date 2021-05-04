Fans have spotted an apparent filming mistake in the first-look at Marvel’s highly anticipated film Eternals – but other fans aren’t convinced.

The first footage of Chloé Zhao’s forthcoming film starring Angelina Jolie was revealed on Monday (3 May).

In addition to Jolie, the brief Eternals excerpt also features Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek.

On closer inspection though, some eagle-eyed fans have noticed what first appears to be a mistake in the snippet.

In a group shot depicting Madden’s Ikaris, Chan’s Sersi and Nanjiani’s Kingo, a member of the filming crew is seen standing to the left.

One fan on Twitter highlighted the apparent mistake, writing: “BRO HOW THE F*** DID THIS HAPPEN????”

Others, however, were quick to point out that the apparent blunder may not be a blunder at all given that Nanjiani’s character Kingo is taking on the role of a Bollywood star and so it would make sense for a camera crew to be chronicling his life.

In the original comics, Kingo was a Japanese samurai-turned-action star. However, Marvel Studios have reimagined the character as a Bollywood actor.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the cameraman to the left of Nanjiani’s character (YouTube / Marvel)

“Kingo literally has a film crew follow him around,” responded one person.

Another added: “It’s not a mistake, Kumail’s character is a Bollywood star, he’s there with his production crew,” while someone else wrote: “I’m stuck at the part where you think Chloe Zhao would trip. Make it make sense!!!!!!”

Zhao recently picked up the Best Director Oscar for her critically acclaimed drama Nomadland, which was also feted with Best Picture. Eternals will be the 39-year-old’s first foray into big-budget studio filmmaking.

Audiences won’t know for sure whether or not the cameraman’s inclusion was intentional until Eternals is released in November 2021.

Marvel had included the Eternals footage as part of their video titled “Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies”. The clip was released on Monday (3 May) as a celebration of the past, present and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The preview also includes excerpts from the upcoming Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and reveals the title of a planned Black Panther sequel.

All those films will make up Marvel’s Phase Four, after the Infinity Saga (which included Phases One to Three) wrapped up in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.