Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of raping her while she slept

Evan Rachel Wood has claimed that Marilyn Mason used to drug her with meth and sleeping pills, alleging that she would wake up to find him raping her.

Since first naming Manson as her alleged abuser in February 2021, Wood has accused the musician of abusing her “for years”, after she became involved with him when she was 18 and he was 38, between 2006 to 2011. He has denied all allegations of abuse.

The Golden Globe-nominated actor details her relationship with Manson – real name Brian Warner – in new documentary Phoenix Rising, which premiered in January at Sundance Film Festival.

In scenes viewed by The New York Post, Wood accuses Manson of drugging her using meth and sleeping pills, claiming that he would use the opportunity to rape her while she was unconscious.

“This is also when he started raping me in my sleep,” she says in the clip. “I’d wake up, I just remember doing the mental math quickly and thinking, ‘Just stay, just stay asleep, don’t move, just don’t move.’

“So I would just lie limp and still until it was over, and then I swear to God, he would just fling my leg and walk out of the room.”

She also recalled terminating a pregnancy in 2011, saying that she became pregnant after Manson allegedly refused to use birth control measures.

“From the beginning of our relationship, he always had an issue with whatever birth control I was using – and I went through, like, every type to see which one he liked, and he didn’t like any of them, so essentially he didn’t want me using birth control,” she says in the documentary.

Marilyn Manson has denied all allegations (Getty Images)

The actor went on to say that despite having undergone a recent abortion, Manson expected her to wait on him.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“He flew out for the abortion. The second it was over it was like, ‘Make me dinner,’” she says. “And I remember being like, ‘I’m supposed to be resting – my body has gone through this trauma... there’s aftermath here.’ And he didn’t care.”

Wood said the experience led her to make a suicide attempt, after which she “had to start rebuilding her life”.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Manson’s for comment.

Phoenix Rising will be available to watch on HBO Max on 15 March.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Manson has filed a lawsuit against Wood, alleging that she and her partner defamed him in order to destroy his career.

The musician claims that actor Wood and artist Illma Gore made sexual abuse allegations against him for profit, in addition to hacking his social media accounts and computers.

Manson filed his complaint to the Los Angeles Superior Court and is seeking a jury trial, US media reports.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.