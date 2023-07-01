Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A temporary harassment order issued against The Flash star Ezra Miller in Massachusetts has been lifted following a court hearing on Friday (30 June).

The mother of a 12-year-old had accused Miller of harassing her family and acting inappropriately toward her nonbinary child.

Miller’s attorney Marissa Elkins said the 30-year-old actor was “never alone with the child and never interacted with the child outside of two brief encounters which occurred in the presence of several other adults”.

On Friday, the Greenfield District Court judge ruled that the order issued in June 2022 had been lifted.

“The original order, pursued by Shannon Guin, on behalf of her minor child, was based on untrue allegations,” Elkins said.

“Frustratingly for Ezra, Guin lodged her false allegations at a time when Ezra was struggling with significant mental health issues, and was unable to come to court to defend themself against the spurious claims made by this individual. Had Ezra been able to appear in court last year and share the truth about their very limited interactions with Ms. Guin, I am confident the original order would have never been issued.”

Miller shared a statement on social media reacting to the judge’s ruling, calling out the media for “recklessly” spreading “false claims” about them.

Ezra Miller (AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted,” the actor, who uses they/them pronouns, wrote.

“Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.

“I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive action,” they continued.

“I implore those members of the media who have recklessly spread false claims and failed to accurately report the truth and context of this story, to hold themselves to a higher standard and take the time to find the facts, rather than chasing the clicks,” Miller wrote.

Miller recently alluded to his ongoing legal troubles at the premiere of his new DC superhero movie, The Flash.

Miller thanked the DC team – including James Gunn and Peter Safran, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Warner Bros Film Group bosses Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy – for “your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life”.

The actor has been mired in controversy since at least 2020 when a video surfaced on Twitter that appeared to show the actor choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

In 2022, he faced a string of criminal charges stretching from Hawaii to Vermont stemming from erratic behaviour.

The actor issued an apology in August 2022, explaining that they had been “suffering complex mental health issues”.