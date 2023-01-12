Ezra Miller to plead guilty to trespassing in Vermont burglary case

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ezra Miller is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge in a Vermont burglary case.

In August 2022, Vermont State Police said in a statement that it had received a complaint that several bottles of alcohol had been stolen from an address in County Rd in Stamford on 1 May.

After reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses, the state police said they had probable cause to charge The Flash actor with felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

At the time, Miller pleaded not guilty to charges, appearing in court virtually with their lawyer in October 2022.

According to NBC News, a representative for Vermont Superior Court confirmed that the parties have agreed to drop two charges, one of petit larceny and another of burglary in an unoccupied property.

Miller is expected to plead guilty to unlawful trespassing on Friday (13 January) in Bennington County Superior Criminal Court.

According to court documents reviewed by Variety, the prosecutors are recommending that Miller face 89 to 90 days in a suspended sentence, in addition to a year’s probation and a $500 fine.

The maximum sentence would have been 26 years.

(AP)

Miller has been linked to a series of disturbing incidents involving firearms, drugs and allegations of violence in 2022.

They were also arrested twice in Hawaii earlier this year.

In March 2022, they were arrested in a karaoke bar in Hilo for disorderly conduct and harassment.

The next month, they was charged with second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman and striking her in the head at a private address.

In August, Miller finally spoke out and addressed what they referred to as a period of “intense crisis”, adding that they were “suffering complex mental health issues”.

The statement read: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” they continued, adding, “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”