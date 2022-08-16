The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Florence Pugh says she ‘won’t be discussing’ sex scenes with Harry Styles during Don’t Worry Darling press run
Pugh and Styles star as a couple in the forthcoming Olivia Wilde-directed film
Florence Pugh has revealed that she will not be going into detail about filming sex scenes with Harry Styles when taking part in promotional interviews for Don’t Worry Darling.
The actor features with the ”Watermelon Sugar” singer in Olivia Wilde’s forthcoming romantic thriller. Wilde and Styles became romantically attached during the production of this film.
After the trailed debuted in May, fans were quick to comment on the teased intimate moments between Pugh and Styles, who play a married couple.
In a new interview, the Little Women star expressed a lack of interest in being asked about romantic scenes with Styles in the movie.
“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar.
She went on to state that she wouldn’t be speaking about that aspect of filming, as the project has meaning beyond the sex scenes.
“Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”
Elsewhere in the discussion, she confirmed that she and Scrubs actor Zach Braff decided to “quietly end” their relationship earlier this year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies