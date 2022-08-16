Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florence Pugh has revealed that she will not be going into detail about filming sex scenes with Harry Styles when taking part in promotional interviews for Don’t Worry Darling.

The actor features with the ”Watermelon Sugar” singer in Olivia Wilde’s forthcoming romantic thriller. Wilde and Styles became romantically attached during the production of this film.

After the trailed debuted in May, fans were quick to comment on the teased intimate moments between Pugh and Styles, who play a married couple.

In a new interview, the Little Women star expressed a lack of interest in being asked about romantic scenes with Styles in the movie.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar.

She went on to state that she wouldn’t be speaking about that aspect of filming, as the project has meaning beyond the sex scenes.

“Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, she confirmed that she and Scrubs actor Zach Braff decided to “quietly end” their relationship earlier this year.