Francis Ford Coppola unimpressed by the ‘big razzle dazzle’ of modern-day Oscars

Francis Ford Coppola has said that he’s unimpressed by the “razzle dazzle” of the modern-day Oscars.

This week, it was announced that eight of the 23 awards given out at the 94th Academy Awards would not be broadcast in an attempt to streamline the televised event and make it “more thrilling”.

Coppola has shared his thoughts on the news, saying: “All those [categories] are important. It seems odd, but I guess they have their reasons.

“I don’t like it so much as a big razzle-dazzle production,” The Godfather director told Variety.

“I like it more intimate, when they had a gentle quality that I think was nice. There are too many awards shows now. I liked it when it was just the Oscars.”

Last week, Coppola claimed that talented directors were being wasted on big studio films like the Marvel movies, Dune and No Time to Die.

“Even the talented people – you could take Dune made by Denis Villeneuve, an extremely talented, gifted artist, and you could take No Time to Die directed by… Cary Fukunaga – extremely gifted, talented, beautiful artists, and you could take both those movies, and you and I could go and pull the same sequence out of both of them and put them together,” he said.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on 27 March at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with The Power of the Dog leading the nominations. You can read the full list of nominees here.

The eight awards that will not be televised this year are Documentary Short, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short, Live Action Short and Sound.