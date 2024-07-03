Support truly

Hugh Grant has issued a scathing attack on the Tories ahead of this week’s general election.

The British star of films including Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and Paddington 2 hit out at the Conservatives ahead of what is expected to be a “devastating” wipeout for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party.

On Tuesday (2 July), as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a last ditch appeal for voters to get behind the Conservatives before the polls open on Thursday (4 July), the actor re-shared an anti-Tory post by broadcaster Carol Vorderman.

Vorderman revealed that a website aiming to tactically topple the Conservative Party into third place has amassed four million views, writing: “Nearly FOUR MILLION VIEWS on our website so far. Just type in your postcode.

“We can make history TOGETHER Aiming for Tories into 3rd place just as the Survation indicates can happen #TacticalVoting.”

In response, Grant, who has long been a critic of the Tories, pointed his fans to the website, adding: “They destroyed our country. Let’s destroy them.”

Hugh Grant has long been critical of the Conservative Party ( Getty Images )

According to a new poll by The Independent, Sunak is on the verge of leading the Conservative Party to the worst defeat in its 346-year history.

The Techne UK survey of 5,503 voters has given Labour a 19-point lead at 40 per cent – almost twice the Tories’ 21 per cent – with just one day of campaigning left to go.

In the last few days, Sunak has attempted to re-build support, claiming that only 130,000 voters were needed to stop a Labour “supermajority”, which Johnson said would be “the height of insanity” in a speech described as a “desperate new low”.

Hugh Grant hits out at the Tories days before the general election ( X/Twitter )

Johnson took aim at Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, in the speech, and urged Conservative voters who were considering voting for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK to think again, dubbing the party leader a “Kremlin crawler”.

When the Conservative party won the general election in 2019, the actor tweeted minutes after the Exit Poll data was released, which showed a landslide majority for Johnson.

“There goes the neighbourhood,” he wrote, issuing a warning of the impact he believed Johnson’s leadership would have on the UK.