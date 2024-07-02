Rishi Sunak stacks shelves at Morrisons days ahead of general election

Rishi Sunak stacked the shelves at a Morrisons supermarket in Oxfordshire while on the general election campaign trail.

The prime minister spoke to employees alongside Rami Baitieh, CEO of Morrisons, on Tuesday 2 July.

He was then seen filling the shelves with freshly baked bread, before finishing up and asking “are you happy with that?”

Mr Sunak made a campaign stop at a Morrisons store near Witney – the former Oxfordshire seat of Lord David Cameron where the Tories won with a 15,200 majority in 2019.

He was also quizzed on the price of bread by BBC Breakfast during the visit.