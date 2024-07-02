Rishi Sunak confidently answered a question about the price of bread ahead of the general election, but was unsure how much it has risen over the last five years.

The question, posed to him on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning (2 July), is a tactic used for gauging a politician’s familiarity with the lives of ordinary voters.

“It’s £1.35 for the best-selling tiger bloomer that Morrisons here sell,” the prime minister said, with confidence, while standing in the supermarket.

However, he stumbled when asked how much the price of bread has risen in recent years.

“I don’t have that figure to hand,” Mr Sunak admitted, before he was told it has gone up by 28 per cent.