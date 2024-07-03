✕ Close Sunak on Farage

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Boris Johnson warned a Labour super-majority would be “pregnant with horrors” as he gave a surprise appearance at a Conservative Party rally on Tuesday.

Rishi Sunak’s predecessor took to the stage ahead of Thursday’s general election in a last-ditch attempt to gather support for the current Tory leader, who is thought to be on the verge of The Independent.

Mr Johnson accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of trying to “usher in the most left-wing Labour government since the war”.

He told campaigners: “Don’t let the Putinistas deliver the Corbynistas. Don’t let Putin’s pet parrots give this entire country psittacosis – which is a disease you get by the way from cosying up to pet parrots.”

He added: “If you want uncontrolled immigration and mandatory wokery, and pointless kowtowing to Brussels again, then go right ahead, make my day, vote for Starmer.”

It came as the UK’s postal vote system is “creaking”, the chief of the election watchdog has said, as a “record” amount of postal votes are expected this year.