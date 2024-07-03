General election latest: Boris Johnson’s warning over Labour majority in surprise speech at Conservative rally
Boris Johnson introduces Rishi Sunak at late-night Conservative Party rally in the final countdown to the general election
Louise Thomas
Editor
Boris Johnson warned a Labour super-majority would be “pregnant with horrors” as he gave a surprise appearance at a Conservative Party rally on Tuesday.
Rishi Sunak’s predecessor took to the stage ahead of Thursday’s general election in a last-ditch attempt to gather support for the current Tory leader, who is thought to be on the verge of The Independent.
Mr Johnson accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of trying to “usher in the most left-wing Labour government since the war”.
He told campaigners: “Don’t let the Putinistas deliver the Corbynistas. Don’t let Putin’s pet parrots give this entire country psittacosis – which is a disease you get by the way from cosying up to pet parrots.”
He added: “If you want uncontrolled immigration and mandatory wokery, and pointless kowtowing to Brussels again, then go right ahead, make my day, vote for Starmer.”
It came as the UK’s postal vote system is “creaking”, the chief of the election watchdog has said, as a “record” amount of postal votes are expected this year.
A senior Tory candidate was a trustee of a church while it promoted so-called conversion therapy, it has emerged.
Miriam Cates, Conservative candidate for Penistone and Stocksbridge, was a member of St Thomas Philadelphia church in Sheffield between 2003 and 2018 and a trustee from 2016 to 2018.
An independent report has concluded the church “endorsed and supported” conversion practices between 2014 and 2019.
A second Reform candidate has dropped out of the election campaign and endorsed their local Conservative instead, claiming the “vast majority” of Reform candidates are “racist, misogynistic and bigoted”.
Georgie David, the Reform candidate for West Ham and Beckton, said she believes the party leadership is “not racist” but it has failed to “tackle this issue in any meaningful way”.
Ms David’s move follows that of Liam Booth-Isherwood, who was standing in the seat of Erewash under the Reform banner but also dropped out of the race saying he had become “increasingly disillusioned” with the behaviour of the party, citing a “significant moral issue” within its ranks.
With the July 4 general election nearly just days away, all major parties have released their manifestos setting out their vision for the country’s future.
The policies within these documents explain what each party would aim to achieve during their time in power, should they successfully secure a parliamentary majority.
Jacob Rees-Mogg said he wants to build a wall in the middle of the English channel and questioned the mental acuity of US president Joe Biden.
Mr Rees-Mogg told young Tory activists that he would vote for former US president Trump if he could and that he was right to build the wall along the border with Mexico.
In a leaked recording obtained by The Guardian, he said: “If I were American I’d want the border closed, I’d be all in favour of building a wall. I’d want to build a wall in the middle of the English Channel,” the former cabinet minister said.
Millions of voters in Britain are going to the polls on Thursday July 4 to choose a new Prime Minister and a new government.
Voters will elect 650 MPs representing as many constituencies, or local areas, and the leader of the party that returns the most lawmakers will become prime minister.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives are widely expected to lose to the main opposition party, the left-of-center Labour, after 14 years in power under five different prime ministers.
Labour candidate taking on Farage in Clacton in defiant post
Boris Johnson only mentioned prime minister once in speech
Boris Johnson opened with a joke thanking Conservative activists in his surprise appearance at the late-night rally, claiming it was “way past Keir Starmer’s bedtime”.
He thanked Rishi Sunak for asking him to come, but that was the only mention of the current prime minister in his speech, and the pair were not pictured together.
He told the crowds at the National Army Museum: “Is it not, therefore, the height of insanity, if these polls are right, that we are about to give Labour a super majority, which they will use to make us nothing but the punk of Brussels, taking EU law by dictation with no say on how that law is made?”
His appearance came after Rishi Sunak reportedly messaged him last week and asked him to help in any way he could. No further interventions from Mr Johnson are expected before the election.
Farage: ‘Government boats should intercept dinghies in English channel'
Nigel Farage has told Channel 5 that Government boats should stand ready to intercept English Channel dinghies and return them to France.
Taking a question about his party’s small boats policy, the Reform UK leader said: “If you know you won’t be allowed to stay, if you know you won’t get refugee status, you won’t pay 5,000 euros to a trafficker. Simple as.”
Asked whether he would be “prepared” to see Border Force intercept and return dinghies in the sea, Mr Farage said: “Prepare to do it, but we won’t need to.”
He added: “And by the way, not a penny more for the French if the French Navy carries on breaking its own maritime code by escorting illegal vessels to the 12 mile line (marking the edge of France’s territorial sea).”
Boris Johnson’s appearance an insult - Lib Dems
Boris Johnson’s appearance at a Conservative Party campaign rally is “an insult”, the Liberal Democrats’ deputy leader has said.
Responding to the former prime minister’s appearance at the rally in central London, held late on Tuesday evening, Daisy Cooper said: “This is an insult to everyone who made heartbreaking sacrifices during the pandemic.
“Rishi Sunak has reached a desperate new low, turning to a man who discredited the office of Prime Minister and lied to the country time after time.
“It is time to boot out this tired and sleaze-ridden Conservative Party, and elect Liberal Democrat MPs who will stand up for their communities.”
