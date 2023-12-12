George Clooney shares verdict on Ryan Gosling playing his father in Ocean’s prequel

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

George Clooney has reacted enthusiastically to the idea of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie playing his parents in the forthcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel.

The two Barbie stars will reunite in the next installment of the popular heist franchise. While their roles have yet to be announced, rumours have been circulating that Gosling, 43, and Robbie, 33 are set to portray the parents of Clooney’s Danny Ocean.

When asked about murmurings at the recent premiere of his new sports drama, The Boys in the Boat, Clooney, 62, told Variety: “Margot Robbie’s my mother? I’ve always thought that. And Ryan Gosling is my father, and when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly.”

Clooney portrayed the lead role of Danny – originated by Frank Sinatra in the original 1960 crime-comedy – in the 2001 remake of Ocean’s Eleven as well as its sequels, Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007).

The Noughties trilogy, as well as the original film, were all set in Las Vegas. The new film from director Jay Roach, however, is expected to be based in 1960s Europe, according to Variety.

It will be produced by Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which she co-founded with producer Josey McNamara.

“I can’t really say much,” McNamara told Games Radar of the prequel in October. “But I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready.”

George Clooney and Ryan Gosling (Getty Images)

As for Robbie and Gosling co-starring together yet again, McNamara said: “They’re wonderful together.

“The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.”

The actors’ latest hit, Barbie, has been nominated for nine Golden Globes, including Gosling for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture, Robbie for Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy and Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy.

It’s also predicted to land several Oscar nominations alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, Todd Haynes’s May December and Bradley Cooper’s Maestro.

Meanwhile, Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat has also been submitted for several Oscars categories. The film is based on Daniel James Brown’s 2013 novel of the same name, and follows the true story of members of the University of Washington’s men’s rowing team who ended up competing in the 1936 Olympics.

The Boys in the Boat will be released in US cinemas on 17 December, followed by a 12 January 2024 release date in the UK.