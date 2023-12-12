Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

George Clooney shares verdict on Ryan Gosling playing his father in Ocean’s prequel

Gosling will team up with his ‘Barbie’ co-star Margot Robbie in forthcoming ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ reboot

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 12 December 2023 20:07
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
Ryan Gosling to join Margot Robbie in Ocean's Eleven reboot

George Clooney has reacted enthusiastically to the idea of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie playing his parents in the forthcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel.

The two Barbie stars will reunite in the next installment of the popular heist franchise. While their roles have yet to be announced, rumours have been circulating that Gosling, 43, and Robbie, 33 are set to portray the parents of Clooney’s Danny Ocean.

When asked about murmurings at the recent premiere of his new sports drama, The Boys in the Boat, Clooney, 62, told Variety: “Margot Robbie’s my mother? I’ve always thought that. And Ryan Gosling is my father, and when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly.”

Clooney portrayed the lead role of Danny – originated by Frank Sinatra in the original 1960 crime-comedy – in the 2001 remake of Ocean’s Eleven as well as its sequels, Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007).

The Noughties trilogy, as well as the original film, were all set in Las Vegas. The new film from director Jay Roach, however, is expected to be based in 1960s Europe, according to Variety.

It will be produced by Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which she co-founded with producer Josey McNamara.

“I can’t really say much,” McNamara told Games Radar of the prequel in October. “But I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready.”

George Clooney and Ryan Gosling

(Getty Images)

As for Robbie and Gosling co-starring together yet again, McNamara said: “They’re wonderful together.

“The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.”

The actors’ latest hit, Barbie, has been nominated for nine Golden Globes, including Gosling for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture, Robbie for Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy and Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy.

Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

It’s also predicted to land several Oscar nominations alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, Todd Haynes’s May December and Bradley Cooper’s Maestro.

Meanwhile, Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat has also been submitted for several Oscars categories. The film is based on Daniel James Brown’s 2013 novel of the same name, and follows the true story of members of the University of Washington’s men’s rowing team who ended up competing in the 1936 Olympics.

The Boys in the Boat will be released in US cinemas on 17 December, followed by a 12 January 2024 release date in the UK.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in