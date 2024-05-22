Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Glen Powell is currently riding high in Hollywood, but the actor recently revealed that he was thrown out of a film party in 2014 after security staff failed to recognize him.

Powell, 35, has become a major star since appearing as Hangman in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick and led last year’s biggest rom-com Anyone but You opposite Sydney Sweeney.

However, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Powell recalled his experience promoting the action film The Expendables 3 at the Cannes Film Festival.

“I did this movie Expendables 3 – it’s like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, Jason Statham,” said Powell, who played hacker Thorn in the film. “Somehow I’m the ‘random’ guy that snuck in. So I’m like the only unknown person in a cast of legends.”

At Cannes that year, the cast promoted the film by driving “tanks down the Croisette” and draping “all these character banners” across the Carlton Hotel. Despite all this fanfare, the bouncer at the Expendables 3 party failed to recognize the rising star.

“I got kicked out of the VIP section of the Expendables 3 party,” Powell recalled. “It actually got kind of physical. There was a large bouncer that was convinced that I shouldn’t be in the VIP section, so it kind of turned into a physical altercation where I got hit in the face at the Expendables 3 party, ‘cause no one recognized me even though there was a banner in the party of my face.”

Glen Powell at the New York premiere for ‘Anyone But You’ in December 2023 ( WireImage )

He added with a laugh: “Just because you’ve got a banner doesn’t mean you’re getting in the party.”

Powell can next be seen in the action comedy Hit Man, and his parents made sure to keep the actor humble at the film’s premiere in Austin, Texas.

As Powell posed for photos, his mother, Cyndy, stood behind him on one side, holding a cardboard sign that read: “Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen.” His father, Glen Sr, stood on his other side, holding a sign with the words: “It’s never gonna happen.”

“Well, my family – always my mom and my dad – are known for kind of trolling me a bit,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

He explained that his parents’ messages were taken from hateful tweets written about him.

“I don’t read tweets but my parents read tweets – so if you’re talking s***, know that my parents are reading those tweets,” Powell quipped.

“They thought that was going to be a funny idea so I loved it,” Powell added. “Even though they troll me, they support me in every way.”

Hit Man will be released on Netflix on 24 May.