Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:42
Sydney Sweeney hints there is ‘high chance’ of popular rom-com sequel
Sydney Sweeney has admitted she wouldn’t be surprised if Anyone But You gets a sequel.
The 2023 romantic comedy, starring Sweeney alongside Glen Powell, recently hit a notable box office milestone by surpassing $200 million globally.
It stands as the highest-grossing rom-com in years, sparking suggestions that a sequel could be planned.
While nothing has been officially announced, Sweeney hinted that there is a “high chance” during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
“Maybe like, a high nine chance,” she said, when asked by Fallon if fans could expect a second film.
Up next
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:24
Headteacher dismisses Tory plan to increase term-time absence fines
01:00
Missing girl’s touching words to police after Florida swamp rescue
01:01
Khan heartbroken by Sunak’s lack of leadership over ‘Islamist’ rant
01:40
Watch: Putin threatens West with nuclear weapons
01:03
Forest were targeting Bruno Fernandes, Ten Hag claims after FA Cup tie
00:52
Chelsea’s ‘needed’ win still not great performance, Pochettino laments
00:36
Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool’s young players to Luke Littler
00:57
Alan Shearer on why he turning down Manchester United twice
00:39
Huge sinkhole traps cars in crater on Naples street
00:34
Rescuers fight to save dolphin stranded in shallow water in Cornwall
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51