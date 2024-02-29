Sydney Sweeney hints there is ‘high chance’ of popular rom-com sequel

Sydney Sweeney has admitted she wouldn’t be surprised if Anyone But You gets a sequel.

The 2023 romantic comedy, starring Sweeney alongside Glen Powell, recently hit a notable box office milestone by surpassing $200 million globally.

It stands as the highest-grossing rom-com in years, sparking suggestions that a sequel could be planned.

While nothing has been officially announced, Sweeney hinted that there is a “high chance” during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Maybe like, a high nine chance,” she said, when asked by Fallon if fans could expect a second film.