Glen Powell and Nikki Glaser keep up flirtation on Golden Globes red carpet
First-time Golden Globe nominee Powell praised host Glaser, saying: ‘You won the genetic lottery [and] you’re funny as hell’
Glen Powell and Nikki Glaser traded playful flirtations at the 2025 Golden Globes.
Glaser, 40, who makes history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo, spoke to CNN last week, confessing that she thinks the 36-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star is “hot.”
Powell belatedly responded to the comedian’s praise during the Golden Globes red carpet on January 5, telling CNN: “Nikki, I feel the same way. You won the genetic lottery (and) you’re funny as hell.”
Later that evening, Glaser opened the ceremony with a monologue full of barbs, including a quip about Sean “Diddy” Combs’s infamous freak-offs and thousands of bottles of baby oil.
During her opening monologue, she again teased Powell, joking that she would see him later that night (wink wink).
The actor attended the ceremony as a first-time nominee for his lead role in Netflix’s rom-com Hit Man. He attended the show with his parents Cyndy Powell and Glen Powell Sr., who have joined him for past film premieres.
Last May, Powell’s parents hilariously trolled him at the Hit Man screening in his hometown of Austin, Texas.
Directed by Richard Linklater, Hit Man starred Powell as a professional killer who falls in love with a woman (Adria Arjona) he breaks protocol to help flee an abusive husband.
“Powell delivers the movie-star goods in Netflix action comedy,” The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey lauded in her four-star review of the film.
“Linklater’s latest film works as proof of Powell’s versatility: he’s goofy and sweet one minute, tough the next.”
Powell is up against Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain), Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness), Hugh Grant (Heretic), Gabrielle LaBelle (Saturday Night) and Sebastian Stan (A Different Man) for the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
