Glen Powell addresses Sydney Sweeney affair rumours

Glen Powell has addressed the dating rumours that swirled around him and Sydney Sweeney while they were promoting their new film

Powell, 35, and Sweeney, 26, co-star in the forthcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You about two people who hate each other but can’t escape one another while on holiday in Sydney, Australia.

During the film’s production and later during its press run, photos and videos of the pair interacting sent fans into a frenzy, speculating that they were romantically involved.

Powell was thought to be in a relationship with model Gigi Paris at the time while Sweeney is currently engaged to Chicago-based businessman Jonathan Davino.

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” the Texas-born actor said in Men’s Health’s December cover story. “But what I’m realising is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

Powell’s comments come months after Sweeney alluded in an August interview that any romantic chemistry between the two of them was just for show.

Glen Powell (left) and Sydney Sweeney (Getty Images)

“It’s a romcom,” she told Variety. “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.”

She said of the media furore surrounding their relationship: “They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

“Sydney is brilliant at a lot of things, including how to deal with social media; she didn’t emotionally internalize it. It was crazy, but after a while it became normal,” director Gluck added in the Variety interview.

In April, Paris appeared to confirm rumours that she and Powell had broken up after she posted an Instagram video of herself walking down the street with the caption: “Know your worth and onto the next.” She also unfollowed both Powell and Sweeney.

Sweeney, however, was seen out in public with her fiancé the following month.

Elsewhere in his interview with Men’s Health, Powell spoke about the difficulties of dating as an actor and someone in the public eye.

“When the sun is shining, you gotta make hay. And you gotta chase this [career] while you got it. And on a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing,” Powell said.

“It’s a lot to deal with. Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with.”

Anyone But You is out in cinemas on 26 December.