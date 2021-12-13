Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Belfast and The Power of the Dog dominate amid HFPA controversy
Awards show is returning after year of controversy
The Golden Globes will return in 2022 – although they won’t be on our screens.
The annual celebration of the year’s best film and TV will take place on 9 January 2022, and the nominations were announced today (Monday 13 December).
The Power of the Dog and Belfast were the biggest hitters among the nominees, earning seven nominations apiece, while Don’t Look Up, King Richard, Licorice Pizza and West Side Story all managed four.
On the TV side of things, HBO’s media mogul drama Succession emerged with the most nominations (five), followed by AppleTV Plus’s Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, which both bagged four.
You can find the full list of nominations here.
Next year’s ceremony has already been marred by scandal, after Globes voting body the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was accused of a “culture of corruption”, where companies were allegedly able to buy nominations or wins.
It was also pointed out that none of the voting members were Black, with a writer on Emily in Paris calling out the HFPA in an op-ed back in February for nominating her show and not the critically acclaimed I May Destroy You.
Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards. Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition is currently not being televised.
In August, the organisation announced reforms to its bylaws as well as an overhaul of its membership process in a bid to diversify, with all 83 members voting 63 to 19 in favour of the measures.
NBC has said it was “encouraged” by these updates, but has not announced whether it will televise the ceremony.
There is now a question mark surrounding whether any of this year’s nominees will attend the event, when it takes place on 9 January.
Welcome!
Welcome to The Independent’s Golden Globe nominations liveblog! Next year’s noms are going to be a little different and we have a lot of questions (namely: does anyone care?), but will keep you updated ahead of the announcement at 2pm GMT.
What happened in 2021?
If you managed to miss the controversy earlier this year, you might be wondering why the Golden Globes aren’t being broadcast in 2022 and what happened with the HFPA?
Back in February, the Los Angeles Times published a lengthy investigation looking into the Globes, an awards ceremony where all awards are chosen by 87 international journalists based in Los Angeles.
They raised two major points. The first was that none of the voters were Black, which many said was leading to Black actors and creators being overlooked in the nominations.
There were also claims that voters were being bribed to vote for certain shows with gifts and luxurious trips. One member claimed that they were flown to Paris and put up in a $1,400 (£1,050) a night hotel to go behind the scenes on Emily in Paris. The Netflix series was near-universally panned by critics, but picked up two nominations at last year’s awards.
With the controversy looming large, this year’s Globes (which took place in March) were somewhat overshadowed.
Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler pointed out the lack of diversity, with Poehler saying: “This is probably something we should have told you guys earlier. Everyone is understandably upset at the HFPA and their choices. Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens; thats like their thing. But a number of Black actors and Black-led projects were overlooked.”
In May, Scarlett Johan called on the film industry to “step back” from the Golden Globes until HFPA and the awards undergo “fundamental reform”.
Netflix also announced that it was “stopping any activities with [the HFPA] until more meaningful changes are made” and added that: “Netflix and many of the talent and creators we work with cannot ignore the HFPA’s collective failure to address these crucial issues with urgency and rigour.” It is yet to be seen whether any Netflix projects are nominated this year.
Another major story came from Tom Cruise, who retroactively returned the three Golden Globes he had previously been given.
Fast forward almost a year and next year’s Golden Globes are not to be broadcast on NBC as they usually are.
Behind the scenes, the HFPA has made commitments to implementing “structural changes” in the way they are run.
Among the proposed changes are an increase in membership by 50 per cent over the next year and the introduction of measures to recruit Black members. The organisation currently comprises 87 members, none of whom are Black.
The board told members that it was ready to resign if the “roadmap” was not approved and put in place in a “timely” manner.
Which brings us forward to December 2021, with the nominations for next year’s Globes about to be announced.
Until we see the nominations, it’s hard to tell just what the 2022 awards will look like. With many studios pledging to boycott the awards – and the fact that submissions have not been required for consideration as they have in the past – some have suggested that 2022 will be an “asterisk year” while the HFPA sorts itself out.
It hopes to return to our screens in time for 2023’s award ceremony.
When it comes to individual actors, there could be upset too if performers choose not to accept nominations as a sign of protest.
We’ll have to wait and see what happens...
If you do still want to watch, the Globe nominations will be broadcast online.
You can find them at 6am PST or 2pm GMT on the Golden Globes website.
They will also be on YouTube at the same time.
Many fans have pointed out that the Golden Globes will also clash with the Critics Choice Awards, which are also set to take place on 9 January 2022.
As a result, actors may be even more likely to skip the Globes and go to the CCAs instead.
T-minus five minutes until nominations begin! Who do you think’s gonna get a nod?
...Or not, as the case may be. It seems like the nominations are slightly delayed.
Well we can hear some eerie clinking and distant laughing, but still no video or nominations!
Fans are getting irate on Twitter too.
