Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively ‘to skip’ Golden Globes amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will not attend tonight’s Golden Globe Awards, according to reports.

Reynolds’s film Deadpool & Wolverine is nominated in the category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

However, Deadline reports that neither Reynolds or his co-star Hugh Jackman will attend the ceremony.

Reynolds’s wife Lively is currently in the midst of a legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

According to the publication, the couple’s decision not to attend the Golden Globes was made in advance of the recent legal developments.

Lively last month sued Baldoni for both sexual harassment and then orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Details were first made public in a New York Times article. Baldoni subsequently sued the newspaper for libel and false-light invasion of privacy.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere of ‘It Ends With Us’ ( Getty Images )

A spokesperson for The Times has since told The Independent that they will “vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”

The “role of an independent news organization is to follow the facts where they lead,” the spokesperson said. “Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported. It was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article.”

“To date, Wayfarer Studios, Mr. Baldoni, the other subjects of the article, and their representatives have not pointed to a single error,” the spokesperson added.

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser has said that the lawsuit is one topic she considers off-limits for her opening monologue.

“I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be,” she told Yahoo Entertainment.

“I also don’t want to give his name any ... I’m mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don’t need to say it anymore.”

In addition to Lively and Baldoni, Glaser also said that she plans on mostly avoiding talking about politics during her monologues at the Globes. “People are just tired of hearing about it, even though it’s looming and it’s in the air,” she said, referring to Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

“There will be a nod to it, but it will not be too heavy-handed. I’ve made a good point not to go too hard.”