Golden Globes 2025 – live: Red carpet, how to watch and who’s nominated
Stars including Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Cynthia Erivo, Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman will walk the red carpet tonight
The 2025 Golden Globes ceremony takes place tonight (Sunday 5 January), with British stars including Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Cynthia Erivo and Kate Winslet up for top prizes alongside Timothée Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Colman Domingo.
Nominees were announced on December 9: the divisive musical crime comedy Emilia Peréz leads the pack at 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear dominates the TV categories.
Other films in contention for trophies include hit musical Wicked, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning Anora and Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere.
Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser makes history as the first woman to solo host the Golden Globes. Her appointment comes after Jo Koy became the last-minute 2024 host, delivering a widely panned performance.
The awards ceremony will be broadcast on CBS, and US audiences can stream the show on Paramount+. There is no official channel to watch the ceremony in the UK.
Chelsea Handler defends mocking ex Jo Koy over disastrous Golden Globes hosting gig
Chelsea Handler defended mocking her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy’s controversial hosting gig at the 81st Golden Globes last year.
The Filipino-American comedian faced significant backlash after his opening monologue was widely criticized as “awkward,” “distasteful,” and “unfunny.”
One of the most contentious moments in Koy’s performance involved a joke about the film Barbie, which many found sexist. Additionally, comments directed at celebrities like Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, and Meryl Streep drew groans and boos from the audience.
During the Critics Choice Awards that year, Chelsea Handler took a playful jab at Koy’s performance. Referring to his controversial decision to blame his writers for a failed joke during his monologue, Handler quipped while delivering her own well-received joke, “I have to give credit to my writers — because unlike some people, I know how valuable they are.”
In a new interview with Parade, Handler elaborated on her comment, saying, “Listen, I would’ve done that had anybody thrown their writers under a bus. I know more than anybody how valuable writers are. My whole life and my whole career is because I have great writers.”
The 2025 Golden Globes gift bag is worth $1 million — here’s everything inside
Gifts include a trip to the Northern Lights in Finland, a $40,000 non-surgical facelift, and a $272,000 wine and dine experience with Liber Pater.
Nikki Glaser’s most controversial jokes
As stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser prepares to host the Golden Globes for the first time, we look back at the ruthless roasts and daring jokes that helped make her name
Nikki Glaser says she’s so ready to host the Golden Globes she feels ‘42 weeks pregnant’
Exclusive: The stand-up comedian and actor told The Independent that she was excited to deliver her jokes ‘in front of the crowd they were meant for’
Who will win at the 2025 Golden Globes, and who should win
Ahead of tonight’s ceremony, Louis Chilton and Adam White have surveyed the major categories at the Globes to determine which films and TV shows will reign supreme, from ‘The Substance’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’ to ‘Nobody Wants This’ and ‘Anora’
Cheer up, Ricky Gervais fans – Nikki Glaser is the perfect Golden Globes host
The stand-up comedian had a breakout year thanks to her new HBO special and a viral performance at Netflix’s ‘Roast of Tom Brady’. Kevin E G Perry examines why her close-to-the-bone comedy makes her the ideal choice to host this weekend’s Golden Globes
Nikki Glaser to steer clear of one ‘hot-button’ topic at Golden Globes
Nikki Glaser may be preparing for the many jokes she will be telling during the 2025 Golden Globes, but there is one recent event that she has decided to not bring up.
The comedian and actress recently admitted in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment that while she may roast celebrities throughout the January 5 award show, she does not plan on bringing up anything regarding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
“I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be,” she told the outlet.
“I also don’t want to give his name any ... I’m mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don’t need to say it anymore.”
Ricky Gervais shares the jokes he’ll never get to say at the Golden Globes
Ricky Gervais has shared the brutal jokes he would have made if he was hosting the Golden Globes this weekend.
The comedian, 63, presented the awards ceremony for three consecutive years in 2010, 2011, and 2012 before returning to compère in 2016 and 2020. He is fondly remembered for making blunt quips at the expense of Hollywood’s biggest stars.
One day before comic Nikki Glaser becomes the first woman to host the Globes in its 82-year history, Gervais, who has advised the star to “be herself”, decided to come up with some jokes he’d have told in 2025 if he was fronting the ceremony again.
