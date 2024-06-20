Goldie Hawn thinks it would be ‘so fun’ to make a movie with her famous family

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Goldie Hawn has said she wants to work with her family on a project before they all get “too old”, even suggesting an idea on what they could do.

In a new interview, the Death Becomes Her star said she would like to work with husband Kurt Russell, and her kids, Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, and Wyatt Russell and believes it would be “so fun”.

“What I would love, actually, before we all get, you know, too old, [it] would be so great to do a movie together,” she said on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, after the host suggested Hawn do a Thanksgiving dinner-themed reality show with her family.

“Wouldn’t it? It would be so fun and so crazy and oh my God.”

Hawn, 78, has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell since 1983, and has one child with him, Wyatt Russell, 37. Hawn is also mother of Kate Hudson, 45, and Oliver Hudson, 47, whom she had with ex-husband Bill Hudson.

When asked why they haven’t made one yet, Hawn said, “It’s all about a writer. … I have to get permission first from my family.”

Actors Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell attend Goldie Hawn’s Annual Goldie’s Love In For Kids on 6 May, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. ( Getty Images )

Instead of getting permission, Ripa suggested Hawn simply host a dinner and then reveal to the family that it was the first scene for a film.

“Here’s how it goes: You tell them you’re having a party for Kurt. What they don’t realise is it’s a party scene for the opening of the movie, so they just all arrive and then after the first scene is shot, surprise, surprise,” Ripa said.

“You pitch the idea for the movie and you’ve already got the opening scene in the can. They can’t argue with it. The establishing scene has happened.”

Hawn added that something may potentially be in the works with Oliver Hudson.

“We might do something with Oliver that is a cartoon, so in other words, we would all be the voices of that,” The First Wives Club star said. “That would be a lot of fun.”