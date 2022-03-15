Kate Hudson has reflected on her relationship with her mother, Goldie Hawn, detailing the best trait that she’s “inherited” from her.

Hudson, 42, recently announced that she’s an ambassador for Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2022 campaign, “Live Every Moment,” alongside Hawn, 76, who shares the Bride Wars star with her ex-husband, Bill Husdon.

And while she followed in Hawn’s footsteps by becoming an actor, Hudson also revealed she “inherited” a “love for life” from her mother.

“My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values,” Hudson said in a press release for the campaign. “There’s no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences, big and small.”

“But, she also passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together,” she added.

Hawn said she is “excited” to be “a part of the campaign” as she has a “seperate area in [her] closet for Stuart Weitzman shoes.” But, according to the Death Becomes Her star, the best thing about the new gig is getting the opportunity to see her daughter “shine.”

“More than that, spending the day with my daughter and watching her shine always brings me unimaginable joy,” she said.

Hudson also detailed how much she has enjoyed working with her mother in an interview with Who What Wear about the shoe campaign. According to the actor, she has been “lucky” to have a mother that she can not only “look up to” but also “individuate” herself from.

“Like any mother, your mother is your foundation, good or bad, of who you are and what you’ve become,” she explained. “Especially as a girl, how you look up to your mother and how you individuate are two very important parts of motherhood and that mother-daughter relationship.”

“I was lucky enough to have a mother that allowed me to do both — to embrace and to individuate,” she continued. “When you have that I think it creates a really strong bond and mutual respect.”

This isn’t the first time Hudson has discussed what she’s gained from her mother. While on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in 2018, E!’s Giuliana Rancic asked her what she has learned from Hawn. While Hudson noted that there are many things, she said one of the biggest lessons was how “to be compassionate.”

“I think that compassion, to be compassionate,” she said. “I think one of the things my mom has taught me is to find compassion in everything that I do, kindness, and that family is everything, that how we raise our children is the true legacy for everyone and everything. So everything we put our hearts into is really just for our family.”

Hudson is a parent herself, as well. She shares her eldest son, Ryder, 18, with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and shares her second child, Bingham 10, with her ex, Matt Bellamy. Hudson and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, have a three-year-old daughter, Rani.