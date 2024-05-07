Susan Buckner, who played Patty Simcox in Grease, dead aged 72

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Susan Buckner, the actor best known for playing cheerleader Patty Simcox in Grease (1978), has died. She was 72.

“Susan died peacefully on May 2 surrounded by loved ones,” Melissa Berthier, a publicist for the family, said in a statement. A cause of death has not been shared.

“The light she brought into every room will be missed forever,” Buckner’s daughter, Samantha Mansfield, told People. “She was magic, and I was very lucky to call her my best friend.”

Buckner was born in Seattle, Washington, in 1952. Prior to her acting career, she was a beauty pageant queen, crowned Miss Washington in 1971 and a top ten finalist in Miss America 1972.

Her foray into the entertainment world started with The Dean Martin Show as one of the Golddiggers, an all-female singing and dancing group.

She also appeared on variety shows such as The Mac Davis Show, Sonny and Cher and as a synchronized swimmer on The Brady Bunch Variety Hour.

In 1977, she landed her signature role of Patty Simcox, one of Sandy’s (Olivia Newton-John) cheerleading friends in the cult musical classic.

She shouted the memorable cheer for the fictional Rydell High School: “Do the splits, give a yell! Show a little spirit for Old Rydell! Way to go, red and white! Go Rydell, fight, fight, fight!”

Her death follows that of Newton-John in 2022. The British-born Australian actor died from breast cancer at the age of 73.

