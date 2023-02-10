John Travolta recreates iconic Grease song in Super Bowl ad with Scrubs stars

John Travolta spoofs an iconic hit from Grease as he stars alongside Zach Braff and Donald Faison in T-Mobile’s Super Bowl ad.

The actor performs a new rendition of the song “Summer Nights,” changing the lyrics to promote the wireless service provider.

Scrubs stars Braff and Faison pop up alongside Travolta, who also recreated several dance moves and signature poses from the 1978 film.

The ad comes six months after the death of Olivia Newton-John, Travolta’s co-star in Grease.

