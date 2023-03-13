Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Travolta was visibly emotional as he introduced the in memoriam segment at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Among those being recognised in the tributes was Olivia Newton-John, who starred alongside Travolta in the musical classic Grease.

Introducing the late celebrities being celebrated, Travolta said: “Each of them left an indelible mark that shared and informed us. They’ve touched our hearts, they’ve made us smile, and became dear friends, who we we will always remain hopelessly devoted to.”

Over a musical performance from Lenny Kravitz, a video tribute named dozens of film industry figures who died over the past year.

Among the other names to be paid homage to were Ray Liotta, James Caan and French New Wave titan Jean-Luc Godard.

Elsewhere during Oscar night, Hugh Grant drew mixed reactions from viewers with an “awkward” interview conducted on the red carpet.

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan gave an emotional speech after winning Best Supporting Actor early in the night, while Jamie Lee Curtis’s surprise win drew the ire of some Oscars viewers.

John Travolta on stage at the 2023 Oscars (AFP via Getty Images)

The film took home most of the night’s biggest awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Colin Farrell had an unscripted dig at Saturday Night Live, over its controversial sketch last night.

In a lighter moment, the winners of the Short Film (Live Action) award cut their speech short to lead the auditorium in a rendition of “Happy Birthday”.

For a full list of this year’s winners, click here.