The winners of the Short Film (Live Action) trophy at this year’s Academy Awards cut short their speech to sing “Happy Birthday” to the film’s star, James Martin.

Set in Northern Ireland, An Irish Goodbye follows two estranged brothers, played by Martin and Seamus O’Hara, who reconnect following the death of their mother (Michelle Fairley).

After directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White took to the stage, alongside the film’s two leads, they spoke for a minute before saying: “This award is actually the second most important thing about today, because it’s this man’s birthday.”

Embracing Martin, who has Down’s Syndrome, they said: “He’s out here in Hollywood, wearing a leapard print suit jacket. We’d love to use the rest of our time up here to sing for James.”

They then began singing, and members of the audience began joining in.

Viewers praised the moment on social media.

“The crowd singing Happy Birthday to James Martin is an all-time #Oscar moment,” wrote journalist Donald Clark. “Just wonderful.”

“Teared up at the happy birthday for James Martin,” another person wrote.

“Oh god, this is delightful. There isn’t really a speech so much, but instead the directors urged everyone in the auditorium to sing Happy Birthday to the film’s star James Martin. the purest feel-good moment,” someone else commented.

Cinematographer James Friend, who won the following award, made reference to the moment at the start of his speech, quipping: “It’s not my birthday, but it feels like it is.”

