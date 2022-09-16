The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Halle Bailey explains why The Little Mermaid means so much to her
‘I love this movie so much, and I’ve treasured it since I was a little girl,’ actor said
The Little Mermaid trailer
Halle Bailey has spoken about why her new film The Little Mermaid means a great deal to her.
The film, set to be released in 2023, is the live-action remake of Disney’s original 1989 musical animation.
It stars Bailey as the mermaid princess Ariel, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.
Bailey told E News in a new interview: “I love this movie so much, and I’ve treasured it since I was a little girl.
“ I did put a bit of pressure on myself just because I want to deliver all of the feels that I saw when I was a little girl.”
Bailey added that she “gave her all and gave 110 per cent into everything of this film, I am really proud of myself”.
Soon after Disney released the first teaser trailer of the live-action film earlier this week, parents started posting moving videos of their daughters reacting to it.
“I think she’s brown,” remarks a little girl, in a video that has been liked 800,000 times so far.
She then sits up and brings her hand to her chest as she watches. “Brown Ariel. Brown Ariel is cute,” she says.
In another post, a girl remarks that Bailey “looks like Rapunzel and Tiana combined”, adding: “She’s got dreads!”
Tiana is the main character 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. She was also the first Black Disney princess.
In a viral post with one million views, a dad shows the trailer to his three daughters. The eldest asks, “She’s Black?” and then says “yay” when her dad confirms this. When the trailer ends, she adds, “I just want to watch it now.”
One young girl is seen wordlessly tearing up while watching the trailer in another post.
