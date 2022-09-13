Marvel star Don Cheadle confirms his MCU contract is up after seven films and one TV series
Actor plays Colonel James Rhodes, AKA War Machine, in the hit superhero franchise
Don Cheadle has revealed that his multi-film contract with Marvel Studios has come to an end.
The actor has played Colonel James Rhodes, AKA War Machine, in seven films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise, as well as one TV show.
He made his debut in 2010’s Iron Man 2, replacing Terrence Howard in the role.
Cheadle is set to reprise the role in the forthcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, alongside Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury, and his own series Armor Wars.
However, speaking at Disney’s D23 Expo last weekend, Cheadle revealed that he had come to the end of his pre-contracted time in the MCU.
Marvel habitually sign actors in advance to multi-film deals that sometimes span the better part of a decade.
“I’m done with my contracted years in the MCU,” he said (per Variety).
However, Cheadle sounded optimistic about the prospect of further MCU projects down the line.
“Now, it’s just like, if something sounds fun and I’m presented with it, then yeah, let’s go,” he said.
He also gave fans a short hint at what they can expect from Secret Invasion.
“This sets up what happens in Armor Wars,” he said.“In the trailer, you see that he’s gonna confront Nick Fury. He and Fury are gonna go at it throughout this show as far as what they need to do, given what’s happened on this planet at this point.
“It’s kind of a thriller. It’s a different kind of show than you usually see in the MCU, which is great that we continue to change it up and switch it up. It’s a lot of fun.”
Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ in early 2023.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies