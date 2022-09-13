Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Don Cheadle has revealed that his multi-film contract with Marvel Studios has come to an end.

The actor has played Colonel James Rhodes, AKA War Machine, in seven films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise, as well as one TV show.

He made his debut in 2010’s Iron Man 2, replacing Terrence Howard in the role.

Cheadle is set to reprise the role in the forthcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, alongside Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury, and his own series Armor Wars.

However, speaking at Disney’s D23 Expo last weekend, Cheadle revealed that he had come to the end of his pre-contracted time in the MCU.

Marvel habitually sign actors in advance to multi-film deals that sometimes span the better part of a decade.

“I’m done with my contracted years in the MCU,” he said (per Variety).

However, Cheadle sounded optimistic about the prospect of further MCU projects down the line.

“Now, it’s just like, if something sounds fun and I’m presented with it, then yeah, let’s go,” he said.

He also gave fans a short hint at what they can expect from Secret Invasion.

Robert Downey Jr and Don Cheadle in ‘Iron Man 3' (Marvel Studios)

“This sets up what happens in Armor Wars,” he said.“In the trailer, you see that he’s gonna confront Nick Fury. He and Fury are gonna go at it throughout this show as far as what they need to do, given what’s happened on this planet at this point.

“It’s kind of a thriller. It’s a different kind of show than you usually see in the MCU, which is great that we continue to change it up and switch it up. It’s a lot of fun.”

Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ in early 2023.