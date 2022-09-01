She-Hulk creator explains shock cameo in episode three’s post-credits scene

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the creators of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has broken down the shock cameo at the end of the latest episode.

The Marvel series, which stars Tatiana Maslany as a talented lawyer who becomes imbued with the powers of the Hulk, has already featured a number of appearances from previous MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) stars.

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Abomination (Tim Roth) have both cropped up again, with Benedict Wong and Charlie Cox also appearing as Doctor Strange’s Wong and Daredevil’s Matt Murdock respectively.

Spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode three – you have been warned!

The post-credits sequence for She-Hulk’s third episode featured an entirely different type of cameo, with pop artist Megan Thee Stallion making her debut in the MCU.

Megan’s appearance – as a fictionalised version of herself and former lover of Jennifer’s rival Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) – comes after Harry Styles made a cameo in the end credits of the Marvel film Eternals.

Speaking to Digital Spy, executive producer Kat Coiro revealed that the cameo was suggested by cast member Jameela Jamil, who had previously worked with the rapper on the reality show Legendary.

Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' (Marvel Studios)

“So it was scripted as a famous person who we would never believe would date Dennis Bukowski – and it was actually Jameela Jamil who has worked with Megan before who suggested her, and everybody on the team just said ‘yep! That’s who it should be!’” Coiro said.

“When we told Tatiana, she almost had a heart attack because she is the world’s biggest genuine Megan Thee Stallion fan. So that scene where they dance together was written kind of on the fly to give Tatiana the time of her life, and we all discovered that she can twerk and hold her own with Megan Thee Stallion.

“Just another thing to add to her huge list of accomplishments!”

She-Hulk is streaming now on Disney+.