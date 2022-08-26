Mark Ruffalo appears to defend She-Hulk amid CGI backlash

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Ruffalo has given his verdict on the CGI motion capture technology used to film the new Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The Disney+ series has faced a backlash in recent weeks, with some viewers criticising the show’s use of digital effects.

Ruffalo appears in the series as the Hulk, a role he has inhabited multiple times in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) properties.

In an interview with Variety, the actor was asked about how making She-Hulk compared with his other experiences making movies in the MCU.

“The one thing that has been interesting is how the technology has just evolved to make it more free for the actor, to the point now where I can be on any set and play that character,” said Ruffalo. “That’s something that hasn’t really evolved until this and the film before it, Avengers: Endgame.

“At the same time, there’s a machine that’s built up around motion capture that can be a little alienating at times. Just making sure that everyone understands that yes, this is its own beautiful thing, but we still have to be animated by a performance — and let’s not forget there’s a human dimension to this.”

He added that there was an increased “focus” on the characters, claiming that he and series lead Tatiana Maslany were able to “just play more”.

“In that way, it’s very different, because with the Avengers, everybody’s there. The storyline’s very terse, and you’ve got to do your part and there’s not a lot of space to goof off,” he said.

Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' (Marvel Studios)

“In this, there was just endless amount of space to do that, improvise and focus on the relationship with these characters and try to get the comedy right with that technology.”

The second episode of She-Hulk, released on Disney+ this week, featured a huge Easter egg which introduced one of Marvel’s best-loved characters into the MCU.

The series is available to stream now, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.