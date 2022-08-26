Mark Ruffalo appears to defend She-Hulk amid CGI backlash
‘This is its own beautiful thing, but we still have to be animated by a performance’
Mark Ruffalo has given his verdict on the CGI motion capture technology used to film the new Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
The Disney+ series has faced a backlash in recent weeks, with some viewers criticising the show’s use of digital effects.
Ruffalo appears in the series as the Hulk, a role he has inhabited multiple times in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) properties.
In an interview with Variety, the actor was asked about how making She-Hulk compared with his other experiences making movies in the MCU.
“The one thing that has been interesting is how the technology has just evolved to make it more free for the actor, to the point now where I can be on any set and play that character,” said Ruffalo. “That’s something that hasn’t really evolved until this and the film before it, Avengers: Endgame.
“At the same time, there’s a machine that’s built up around motion capture that can be a little alienating at times. Just making sure that everyone understands that yes, this is its own beautiful thing, but we still have to be animated by a performance — and let’s not forget there’s a human dimension to this.”
He added that there was an increased “focus” on the characters, claiming that he and series lead Tatiana Maslany were able to “just play more”.
“In that way, it’s very different, because with the Avengers, everybody’s there. The storyline’s very terse, and you’ve got to do your part and there’s not a lot of space to goof off,” he said.
“In this, there was just endless amount of space to do that, improvise and focus on the relationship with these characters and try to get the comedy right with that technology.”
The second episode of She-Hulk, released on Disney+ this week, featured a huge Easter egg which introduced one of Marvel’s best-loved characters into the MCU.
The series is available to stream now, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies