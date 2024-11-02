Harrison Ford says ‘don’t do this again’ when endorsing presidential candidate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harrison Ford has endorsed Kamala Harris for president, urging American voters to “don’t do this again” when referring to Donald Trump.

The 82-year-old Indiana Jones and Star Wars actor joins the likes of Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Martha Stewart in endorsing the Democrat ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

Meanwhile, Trump has received backing from the likes of Elon Musk, Harrison Butker, Hulk Hogan and Jake Paul.

Speaking in a black-and-white video released by the Harris-Walz campaign, Ford said: “When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this again,’ you have to pay attention. They’re telling us something important. These aren’t soft people. They’re governors, generals, standing up against the leader of the party they spent their lives advocating for.”

The Blade Runner star added: “The truth is this, Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas, and then, as we have done for centuries, we’ll debate them. We’ll work on them together, and we’ll move forward. The other guy, he demands unquestioning loyalty, says he wants revenge. I’m Harrison Ford. I’ve got one vote — same as anyone else — and I’m going to use it to move forward. I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris.”

Ford went on to accuse Trump of spending “four years turning us against each other while embracing dictators and tyrants around the world.”

He added: “That’s not who we are. We don’t need to make America great again. Come on, we are great, but what we need is to work together again. What we need is a president who works for all of us again.”

Recently rapper Sexyy Red announced that she had switched sides just a year after she had voiced support for Trump.

The 26-year-old artist made the surprise announcement on X/Twitter on Friday (November 1), writing: “I just voted!!! Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!! #Kamala4President.” Her post included two pictures of herself standing in front of a black SUV, wearing “I Voted” stickers on her bottom.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“They support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people was f***ing with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s*** against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office,” she said on a 2023 episode of Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris ( REUTERS )

With just days to go in the election, polls show that the two candidates are virtually tied in the race for the White House.