Jake Paul reveals presidential endorsement in 20-minute video

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul has publicly endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

In a 20-minute video posted to his social media accounts on Thursday (October 31), the 27-year-old influencer shared that while he rescinded his right to vote after moving to Puerto Rico in pursuit of becoming a boxing world champion, “that doesn’t mean I can’t present my 80 million large audience with proper facts, numbers and data to encourage them to vote in the proper direction to quite literally save America.”

Before launching into his arguments, Paul began by condemning comedian Tony Hinchcliffe for his recent joke in which he called the Caribbean island “floating garbage” at Trump’s October 27 New York City rally.

“Obviously he’s doing his job, trying to be funny, but him talking smack about Puerto Rico was not funny,” he said, going on to claim: “These aren’t Donald Trump’s views; it was a comedian who made a bad joke.”

He continued by listing the “number of problems America is facing,” including “wars, health, guns, jobs, economy, inflation, border control, freedom of speech.”

“I think we can all agree that things just don’t feel right; America doesn’t feel good. It shows that we are more divided than ever, and I can’t just sit back and watch this blasphemy unfold in front of me any longer,” Paul said.

“What is the problem? Democrats have been in power for 12 of the last 16 years, so if we aren’t happy... then who is to blame?”

Slamming the “liberal” media for painting Trump as a “bad guy,” he said: “I’m not concerned with Donald Trump’s character flaws or what he’s done in the past. What I’m concerned with is how good of a president he is. Because that is his job and that is what’s going to affect the people of this nation.”

At one point in the video, he brought up the issue of abortion and women’s rights, saying: “Donald Trump was the president before for four years. What rights as a woman were taken away from you?

“The answer is none,” he argued. “Donald Trump wants to put the power into the hands of each state to determine whether abortions are legal there or not.”

Jake Paul admits he’s ‘nervous’ as he reveals presidential endorsement in 20-minute video ( Jake Paul )

He then implored his female viewers not to be “single-issue voters.”

“I like the fact that Donald Trump is a businessman, who has billions of dollars and won’t be influenced by some deal or some treaty that’s going to make himself personally rich,” he added.

In conclusion, Paul claimed that during Trump’s first presidency, there was peace in the world.

He brought up America’s funding of the wars in Ukraine and Israel, saying that it has left the national budget depleted of money that should be there to help Americans reeling from hurricane damage.

Playing a clip of Harris at a previous press conference announcing that FEMA had provided hurricane victims with $750, Paul said: “I remind you, that is the current presidential administration where Trump had peace in the world. Why? Because people respect him.

“Imagine Vladimir Putin, one of the most powerful, hard men on the planet in a meeting with Kamala Harris talking about war. Yeah, right,” he said. “People forget Trump went and shook hands – the first president to do it to go to North Korea make friends with Kim Jong-Un, friends with Putin because they respect him and that is why the world was at peace.”