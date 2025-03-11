Harry Potter star joins OnlyFans to ‘get out of debt’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Potter cast member Jessie Cave has announced she has launched an OnlyFans account where she’ll share “sensual” videos of her hair.

The actor, 37, appeared as Hogwarts student and Ron Weasley’s brief girlfriend Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince as well as both Deathly Hallows films.

Cave, who clarified her OnlyFans is “not a sexual one” explained that she plans to stay on the platform for a year to “get out of debt” and refurbish her house.

Speaking on her Before We Break Up Again podcast, Cave said: “I’m launching an OnlyFans, it’s not a sexual one. It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual.”

The actor explained in an Instagram video that she’ll be offering subscribers “the best quality hair sounds” and sharing “very sensual stuff” on her account.

On her Substack, Brown further explained her need to start an OnlyFans account, writing: “One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc.

“My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.

“Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research?” Cave added. “[It feels] like I’m doing something naughty, something a little f***ed up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book.”

OnlyFans has proved a popular social media platform for celebrities to boost their income. Last year, Lily Allen revealed she makes more money sharing foot pictures on the site than from Spotify music streams.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Imagine being an artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet,” Allen shared online. “Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”

Harry Potter star Lavender Brown has announced she has joined OnlyFans ( Warner Bros / Getty )

Celebrities such as Iggy Azalea, Tana Mongeau and Tyga also all post content on the site for their fee-paying subscribers.

Last year, John Cena surprised fans by announcing he had joined OnlyFans. However, the account was not what it seemed as was in fact promoting his comedy film Ricky Stanicky.

On the account, Cena appeared to be keeping up the publicity stunt by posting sexually suggestive captions to lure in subscribers.

“Anyone want to hit this one more time?” read one caption. “How deep can it go?” asked another.