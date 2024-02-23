John Cena ‘launches’ OnlyFans – but there’s a twist

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Cena shocked fans this week when he announced he had joined the adult-themed subscription site OnlyFans – but it was not what it seemed.

It appeared as though the former WWE wrestler, 46, had joined the range of celebrities selling exclusive content on the site when he posted: “Like you’ve never seen me before. Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans.”

Celebrities such as Iggy Azalea, Tana Mongeau and Tyga all post content on the site for their fee-paying subscribers.

At first, some fans were confused about Cena’s pivot to the site. “Was he hacked?” wrote one X/Twitter user, as another added: “Cena nooooo!”

However, the link posted by Cena opens to a free OnlyFans page with the wrestler’s face in the profile picture, but he’s using the name Ricky Stanicky,

The bio reads: “You’ve found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor and method actor. Subscribe to get SPICY pics and vids.”

Fans quickly realised that the account was a marketing stunt to promote Cena’s role in the forthcoming comedy Ricky Stanicky, in which he plays the titular character.

The film, which also stars Zac Efron, follows three childhood pals who create an imaginary friend called Ricky Stanicky, to get them out of trouble. Decades later, the adult trio still use the nonexistent Ricky as a convenient alibi for their immature behaviour and decide to hire a struggling actor, Rod (played by Cena), to pretend to be the “friend” to cover up their fibs.

John Cena’s OnlyFans account promising ‘spicy pics and vids’ (OnlyFans)

On the account, Cena appears to be keeping up the publicity stunt by posting sexually suggestive captions to lure in subscribers.

“Anyone want to hit this one more time?” reads a caption. “How deep can it go?” says another.

Cena has been starred in several blockbusters lately, including the forthcoming film Argylle alongside Henry Cavill, as well as playing a variation on the Ken doll in last year’s box-office hit Barbie.

In a recent interview, Cena revealed how he came to play the part of Merman Ken in Barbie, in what he described as a “happy accident”.

John Cena (Getty Images)

The professional wrestler recalled how a chance encounter with Margot Robbie led to his role.

“In a completely happy accident, we ran into each other while filming in London. We were both at a restaurant and she said ‘Why are you not in Barbie?’ and I said ‘I tried, you guys wouldn’t have me,’” he told Good Morning Britain.

“She turned to decision-makers at the table and gave them the nod and then the next day I got a call.”