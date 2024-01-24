John Cena opens up on chance Margot Robbie meeting that got him Barbie role

Actor John Cena has revealed how he came to play the part of Merman Ken in Barbie, in what he described as a “happy accident”.

The professional wrestler recalled how a chance encounter with Barbie actress Margot Robbie led to his role.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (24 January), the 46-year-old said: “In a completely happy accident, we ran into each other while filming in London. We were both at a restaurant and she said ‘Why are you not in Barbie?’ and I said ‘I tried, you guys wouldn’t have me’.

“She turned to decision-makers at the table and gave them the nod and then the next day I got a call.”